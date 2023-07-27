Microsoft Faces European Antitrust Investigation Over Bundling of Teams Software
Summary
- Probe marks the first time in a decade that Microsoft has come under formal investigation by Brussels
The European Union opened an antitrust investigation into whether Microsoft is abusing its dominant position by bundling its Teams videoconferencing app with its popular Office productivity software, marking the first formal EU probe of the software giant in more than a decade.
