Microsoft faces Federal Trade Commission's push for injunction to halt Activision Blizzard acquisition2 min read 23 Jun 2023, 10:24 AM IST
The Federal Trade Commission has requested a temporary halt to Microsoft's $69bn acquisition of Activision Blizzard, citing concerns over competition in the videogame industry. The FTC argues that if the deal goes ahead, Microsoft would have the power to harm competition in areas related.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has requested a temporary halt to Microsoft's acquisition of videogame company Activision Blizzard, as argued in federal court on Thursday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×