The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has requested a temporary halt to Microsoft's acquisition of videogame company Activision Blizzard, as argued in federal court on Thursday.

"If this deal is completed, the combined company ... is likely to have the ability, an incentive, to harm competition in various markets related to consoles, subscription services and the cloud (for gaming)," said FTC lawyer James Weingarten in the government's opening arguments in the first day of a five-day evidentiary hearing.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is seeking a judicial intervention to prevent Microsoft and Activision Blizzard from finalizing their $69 billion merger. The agency aims to wait for a ruling from its internal court regarding the potential negative impact on competition within the videogame industry. According to the FTC, if the merger proceeds, it would grant Microsoft's Xbox videogame console sole access to Activision games, disadvantaging Nintendo consoles and Sony Group Corp's PlayStation.

"I think you will see that every piece of evidence shows that it only makes sense for Xbox to make these Activision games available to as many people on as many platforms as possible," said Microsoft lawyer Beth Wilkinson in opening arguments, adding that if an injunction is granted it could result in a three-year administrative proceeding that would kill the deal.

Scheduled to give testimony on Friday are Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Jamie Lawver, senior finance director at Microsoft, Dov Zimring, former director of product management at Google's now-defunct Stadia cloud gaming service, and Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, who will provide a video deposition.

The resolution of the lawsuit in the United States is one of several significant antitrust battles that Microsoft and Activision have faced worldwide in their efforts to finalize the deal. While the European Union granted approval for Microsoft's acquisition of the videogame maker behind "Call of Duty" in May, British competition authorities blocked the takeover in April

Moroever, the FTC has presented its argument that the proposed deal between Microsoft and Activision, which would be Microsoft's largest acquisition and the biggest in videogame industry history, could grant Microsoft the power and incentive to restrict or diminish Activision's content in ways that significantly reduce competition.

Microsoft has countered by stating that the merger would bring benefits to both gamers and gaming companies. Furthermore, they have offered to enter into a legally binding consent decree with the FTC, ensuring that "Call of Duty" games would be made available to competitors for a period of ten years.

The hearing is scheduled to continue until June 29, with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Activision CEO Bobby Kotick listed as witnesses for the upcoming week.

