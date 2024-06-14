Microsoft grilled on Capitol Hill over security failures
James Rundle , Kim S. Nash , Catherine Stupp , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 14 Jun 2024, 09:23 AM IST
SummaryPresident Brad Smith pledged to address security failures that led to a hack of U.S. government systems last year.
Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company bears responsibility for a raft of security failures that led to a hack of U.S. government systems last year, and vowed to address them in testimony before Congress on Thursday.
