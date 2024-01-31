Microsoft Has Three Trillion Reasons to Keep the Heat on Google

The two tech titans have very different core businesses, yet they face many of the same overall challenges. Both are already colossal companies that have to find tens of billions of dollars in new revenue every year just to manage low double-digit growth rates. Both are in regulators’ crosshairs for supposedly being too big already. And both are gunning hard to build significant new businesses using generative artificial intelligence technology, which was the key topic of interest in quarterly results issued by the two companies Tuesday afternoon.

Hi! You're reading a premium article Start 14 Days Free Trial