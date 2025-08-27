Microsoft investigating employees after Gaza protest locks down building
Summary
The tech company is weighing disciplinary measures for employees who occupied President Brad Smith’s office in protest of Microsoft’s relationship with the Israeli government during its war in Gaza.
Microsoft is weighing disciplinary measures for employees who occupied President Brad Smith’s office on Tuesday in protest of the company’s relationship with the Israeli government during its war in Gaza.
