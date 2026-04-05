Microsoft is looking to become more self-sufficient in the artificial-intelligence sphere.
Microsoft is on a new AI journey after reworked OpenAI deal
SummaryThe tech giant is pursuing new research avenues that the company hopes will put its AI models on par with rivals.
Microsoft is looking to become more self-sufficient in the artificial-intelligence sphere.
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