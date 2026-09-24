Microsoft President Backs Deployment of AI Safety Evaluators

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. President Brad Smith said the company backs the use of independent evaluators for artificial intelligence.

Smith’s comments coincided with the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where safety — and options for regulating the industry globally — have been top of mind for world leaders and corporate chiefs.

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In an interview with Bloomberg Television on Wednesday, Smith said AI safety won’t advance if left to one or two entities — a reference to the leading US AI labs, OpenAI and Anthropic PBC.

“The model companies are obviously critical, but so are companies like ours that produce the layer of software that controls AI agents, that monitors what they do,” he said.

Smith said Microsoft participated in AI safety discussions with its close partner OpenAI, through a safety board staffed by both companies that helps determine when models are safe to release. He also cited Microsoft’s support for an off-switch to keep advanced systems under human controls.

“You really want safety to be built in multiple layers,” he said. “At times, you may want the government to be able to have the on-off switch, but why would you put that switch in only one place when you can put it in three or four?”

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Smith, who earlier announced that Microsoft would spend an additional $2 billion in the Middle East, said it was the right time to invest in the region, despite the ongoing US-Iran war.

The company has already invested $1.5 billion in G42, an Emirati tech firm, and agreed to use a planned AI data center in the country. Smith confirmed in the interview that Microsoft still planned to use 200 megawatts of computing capacity at the facility.

He also acknowledged that Microsoft would have to make adjustments to its climate goals, which committed the company to pull more carbon from the atmosphere than it emits by 2030.

That timeline has appeared to slip out of reach, in part thanks to the company’s embrace of natural gas-fired plants being brought online quickly to serve AI data centers.

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“We do continue to believe that climate remains one of the most important issues of this century, but we’re now asking, well, can we do it in the ways that we thought six years ago?” Smith said. “And I think what we’re finding is we’re going to have to make some adjustments.”

--With assistance from Mark Bergen.

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