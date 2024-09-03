Microsoft rolled out AI PCs that can’t play top games—and there’s no quick fix
Yang Jie , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 03 Sep 2024, 05:02 PM IST
SummaryChips inside the laptops are incompatible with many leading titles, resulting in bugs, glitches or games simply not working.
The latest Windows personal computers with artificial-intelligence features have “the best specs" on “all the benchmarks," Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella recently said. There is one problem: The chips inside current models are incompatible with many leading videogames.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less