Jas Bardia 5 min read 18 Nov 2025, 11:40 am IST
Sonata Software Ltd has fallen to the 13th spot in India's IT sector following a 30% contraction in Q2FY26 revenue as Microsoft sells software licences directly to clients. The Indian company will take time to recover from this jolt, analysts say.
Sonata Software Ltd has dropped two places in Indian IT’s pecking order because of a steep decline in second quarter revenue, primarily caused by Microsoft Corp. selling its software licences directly to large clients.
