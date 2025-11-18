“As of now, although they (Microsoft) have not given anything in writing, our guess is that worldwide they are trying to have some direct contracts with a limited number of very, very large accounts of theirs or large customers…. So, in that list there may be few which will fall in India and it can fall into our customer basket as well," said Jagannathan C N, chief financial officer of Sonata, during a post-earnings analyst call on 14 November.