Microsoft to invest $1.5 billion in UAE AI firm
SummaryThe deal between the tech giant and Abu Dhabi-based G42 signals a pivot for the Gulf state toward Washington.
Microsoft Corp. will invest $1.5 billion in a technology company backed by the United Arab Emirates, a deal that includes an intergovernmental pact to ensure artificial intelligence security as the U.S. and China increasingly compete for influence in the Gulf.
