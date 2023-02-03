To help win revenue from Salesforce Inc, Microsoft Corp is now adding artificial intelligence capabilities from ChatGPT maker OpenAI to another of its products, reported Bloomberg on 2 February.

As per details, this is a customer-relationship app.

Through Viva Sales, Microsoft will be able to generate email replies to clients using OpenAI’s product for creating text. Viva Sales connects Microsoft’s Office and video conferencing programs with customer relations management software.

The AI tools that includes OpenAI’s GPT 3.5 will cull data from customer records and Office email software. Following this, the information will then be used to generate emails containing personalized text, pricing details and promotions.

Initially released in October, the Viva Sales app works with Microsoft’s Dynamics customer management program and that of rival Salesforce. It’s free for users who sign up for the premium versions of Dynamics and $40 per user per month for Salesforce customers.

Earlier in January, Microsoft struck an investment deal with OpenAI that’s said to be worth $10 billion and has been adding the AI research shop’s products and systems into software for computer programmers and the cloud.

Apart from this, Microsoft is mulling to use ChatGPT to enhance its Bing search engine and its executives have talked about a wide variety of consumer and commercial uses for OpenAI’s work, said the report.

Since launching at the end of November, ChatGPT has captured the attention of the internet. Its imitation of human conversation sparked speculation about its potential to supplant professional writers and even threaten the core search business at Alphabet Inc.’s Google. OpenAI, the organization behind it, makes money by charging developers to license its technology.

With Bloomberg inputs.