Microsoft to use OpenAI tech to generate email replies for busy salespeople
- Initially released in October, the Viva Sales app works with Microsoft’s Dynamics customer management program and that of rival Salesforce.
To help win revenue from Salesforce Inc, Microsoft Corp is now adding artificial intelligence capabilities from ChatGPT maker OpenAI to another of its products, reported Bloomberg on 2 February.
