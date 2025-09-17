Microsoft will invest $30 billion in AI infrastructure, operations across UK

Microsoft will spend $30 billion on artificial-intelligence infrastructure and existing operations in the U.K. through 2028, the largest financial commitment the tech giant has made in the island nation.

The investment comes shortly after Alphabet’s Google pledged to invest nearly $7 billion in the U.K. over the next two years, and as the country prepares to welcome President Trump for a state visit.

Microsoft said Tuesday that its investment includes a $15 billion capital expenditure to build out the U.K.’s cloud and AI infrastructure, enabling the company to build the country’s largest supercomputer in partnership with Nscale.

The company added its investments will help meet growing customer demand, while simultaneously strengthening economic ties between the U.K. and U.S.

“Microsoft’s landmark investment is a powerful vote of confidence in U.K.’s leadership in AI and cutting-edge technology," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, adding it will support thousands of jobs and allow the country to remain at the forefront of global innovation.

The disclosure came as King Charles III prepares to welcome President Trump on Wednesday for a state visit. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is also due in London, where he is expected to engage with British government officials and the private sector. Britain has for now secured an early tariff deal that is lower than the levies outlined for most other countries.