Microsoft will invest $30 billion in AI infrastructure, operations across UK
Summary
The investment marks Microsoft’s largest U.K. financial commitment.
Microsoft will spend $30 billion on artificial-intelligence infrastructure and existing operations in the U.K. through 2028, the largest financial commitment the tech giant has made in the island nation.
