Microsoft’s AI dreams make for an expensive reality

But the spending on AI will continue to garner outsize interest from investors, given its outsize impact on the cash-flow statement. Microsoft’s total capital outlay with leases equated to nearly 23% of revenue for the just-ended fiscal year compared with an average of 14% over the previous five years. Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said on Tuesday’s call that Microsoft has the “demand signal" to justify those investments and can always scale back plans to fill up data-center infrastructure with servers—thus saving on expensive components such as Nvidia’s chips—if that signal changes. The AI spending wars are far from over.