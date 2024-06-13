Microsoft’s Nadella is building an AI empire. OpenAI was just the first step.
Tom Dotan , Berber Jin , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 13 Jun 2024, 12:39 PM IST
SummaryAfter landing the deal that launched his company to the front of the artificial-intelligence race, the tech chief is spreading his bets. Will it be enough?
Chief Executive Satya Nadella bet the future of Microsoft on the potential of artificial intelligence when he forged a groundbreaking partnership with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.
