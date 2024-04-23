Companies
Microsoft's new small AI model attractive for offline, local usage
SummaryMicrosoft's new family of AI models are narrower but specifically purpose-oriented, and can even be used offline
NEW DELHI : Microsoft Corp.'s new family of AI models unveiled on Tuesday is targeted at finding use in devices such as smartphones and other consumer-end applications, including in situations where users are offline.
