Microsoft's voluntary exit offer to 60k employees explained: What is a buyout and how will it affect Indians?

Microsoft is offering eligible employees a fresh opportunity to leave the company with financial support, as the technology giant reassesses its workforce amid rising investments in artificial intelligence (AI).

The move marks another voluntary exit initiative by the company this year, following a voluntary retirement programme announced in April. The latest offer is available to eligible employees in the US, the UK, Canada and India, although Microsoft has not disclosed how many employees in each country qualify.

In a memo sent on Monday, October 26, Microsoft Chief People Officer Amy Coleman said the Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) would give employees considering opportunities outside the company a supported route to make the transition.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is Microsoft's Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO)? ⌵ The VEO lets eligible employees choose to leave Microsoft with financial support and career-planning resources. The offer is subject to programme terms. 2 Who is eligible for Microsoft's voluntary exit offer? ⌵ The offer is for eligible employees at level 70 and below in participating teams in the US, UK, Canada and India. It is not available across every team or function. 3 Is Microsoft's voluntary exit offer the same as a layoff? ⌵ No. A voluntary exit offer gives eligible employees the choice to accept a buyout or remain employed, subject to the programme's conditions. A layoff involves an employer ending jobs. 4 What compensation and benefits does Microsoft's buyout offer include? ⌵ Offers are individualized based on factors such as level, location and tenure. Reported components include severance, continued health insurance and stock vesting; eligible employees receive details of their own offer. 5 How could Microsoft's voluntary exit offer affect Indian employees on H-1B visas? ⌵ Leaving Microsoft voluntarily may have immigration consequences for employees in the US on H-1B visas. A new employer would generally need to take the required steps to employ the worker under the H-1B programme.

The offer allows eligible employees to opt for a buyout package instead of continuing their employment, providing financial support as they move on to their next career opportunity. For Microsoft, the move offers another way to adjust its workforce to changing business priorities without relying solely on compulsory job cuts.

But what exactly is a voluntary buyout? Who qualifies for Microsoft's latest offer, what compensation can employees receive, and what could it mean for Indian professionals, particularly those working in the US on H-1B visas? Here's what to know.

What is Microsoft's new voluntary exit offer? Microsoft's Voluntary Exit Offer allows eligible employees to leave the company voluntarily in exchange for a severance package and other benefits, subject to the programme's terms.

In her memo, Coleman said the initiative would provide employees with greater flexibility while giving participating business units another way to adjust their workforces to changing requirements.

She added that the latest programme builds on lessons from Microsoft's voluntary retirement initiative earlier this year.

In April, Microsoft introduced a voluntary retirement programme for eligible employees in the US. More than 30% of the 8,750 employees eligible for that offer reportedly accepted it.

What is a buyout, and how does it work? A voluntary buyout is an arrangement in which an employer offers eligible employees financial compensation and, in some cases, additional benefits in exchange for agreeing to leave the organisation.

Unlike a compulsory layoff, in which an employer terminates jobs or selects employees for redundancy, a voluntary buyout gives eligible workers the choice to accept the offer or continue their employment, subject to the programme's conditions.

The package typically includes severance pay calculated using factors such as an employee's salary, length of service and seniority. Depending on the employer's policy, it may also include continued health insurance, stock-related benefits or other support during the transition.

For employers, voluntary buyouts can help reshape the workforce, manage costs and allow employees who are considering a career change or retirement to leave with financial support.

Why is Microsoft offering voluntary buyouts? The latest offer comes as Microsoft and other major technology companies pour substantial sums into AI infrastructure, including data centres, advanced chips and computing capacity.

These investments are reshaping the technology industry's spending priorities and workforce requirements. Companies are increasingly looking to balance their expansion in AI with financial discipline and changing business needs.

Microsoft's memo describes the voluntary exit programme as a way for participating organisations to adapt their workforces while offering employees more choice over their careers.

Who is eligible for Microsoft's voluntary exit offer? The programme is open to selected employees in participating organisations in the US, the UK, Canada and India.

According to media reports, eligibility extends to employees at Microsoft's internal level 70 and below. This includes some senior managers and employees with vice-president titles, although corporate vice-presidents are excluded.

The offer is not available across the entire company. Marketing, commercial business and security are among the functions reported to be excluded. Certain sales organisations, engineering teams and corporate functions are also not participating, according to media reports.

Microsoft has not publicly disclosed the number of employees eligible in each country.

How will Microsoft's voluntary exit offer affect Indians? India is one of the four countries covered by Microsoft's latest voluntary exit initiative. The company has a substantial presence in the country, with employees working across technology, engineering, research and business operations.

The potential impact on India-based employees remains difficult to quantify because Microsoft has not disclosed how many of them qualify for the offer or how many may choose to leave.

For employees in India, accepting a buyout could provide a financial cushion while they explore other career opportunities.

For Indian professionals in the US on H-1B visas, voluntarily leaving Microsoft could have immigration consequences in addition to other implications.