(Bloomberg) -- Companies should buy Bitcoin because bonds are “toxic,” according to MicroStrategy Inc. co-founder and Chairman Michael Saylor.

Saylor compared returns in Bitcoin and bonds since 2020, noting that the cryptoasset has gone up since the company adopted its Bitcoin-buying strategy while bonds have declined, according to a slide in his presentation at the ICR Conference in Orlando on Monday.

“It works for any company,” Saylor said in the retail conference’s keynote speech, addressing a standing-room only ballroom full of executives and investors. “Every company has a choice to make: Cling to the past” by purchasing Treasury bonds, executing buybacks and dividends, or “embrace the future” by using Bitcoin as digital capital, Saylor said.

The remarks came after MicroStrategy’s latest disclosure about its Bitcoin purchases, reporting a purchase of $243 million of the cryptoasset, the 10th consecutive weekly purchase.

“We’re the people building with steel and they’re building with wood,” Saylor said, chiding companies including Microsoft Corp., who he pitched to invest in the cryptocurrency, as well as Nvidia Corp., for not following MicroStrategy’s lead. A slide in his presentation showed that 70 companies hold Bitcoin.

“What’s the downside? Well, you just get rich,” Saylor said.

MicroStrategy shares are up about 9.71% this year to date, trading at $317.75 per share as of 1:43 p.m. in New York on Monday, while Bitcoin has fallen 1.8% over the same period.

The Tysons Corner, Virgina-based firm now owns over 2% of all the Bitcoin that will ever exist. MicroStrategy owns around $41 billion of the original cryptocurrency.

“Do the right thing for your family, for your country, for your investors, and adopt Bitcoin,” Saylor said at the conclusion of a more than 50-minute speech.

--With assistance from Monique Mulima.

