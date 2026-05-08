India's mid-tier IT firms narrow new business gap with the larger rivals

“So, it's not an easy environment for sure. There is a lot of noise around AI. There is a lot of noise around macro and geopolitics, but staying very focused on the micro, staying very focused on the value of the propositions, making sure that we invest, so we maintain whatever differentiation we think is appropriate and continue to double down on making those investments is really what's driving a lot of this discipline,” said Nitin Rakesh, CEO of Mphasis, during the company’s post-earnings call on 30 April.