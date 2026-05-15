Why mid-sized IT firms are more confident about AI than Infosys and HCLTech

Mid-cap information technology (IT) services companies believe they are less vulnerable to AI-led disruption than their larger peers. This optimism is underscored by their growth as companies earning between $1-2 billion grew faster than the big six last year.
Executives from these companies attribute their resilience to nimble organizational structures, domain expertise and the ability to adapt faster to AI technologies due to fewer organizational layers.
Over the last two months, bosses of mid-cap IT services firms have taken a more optimistic view of new software rollouts by AI companies. Their commentary on sharing AI-led savings with clients also diverges from the more guarded outlook of the country’s big five.
Large caps, by contrast, have adopted a more cautious tone. Each of them flagged AI’s deflationary impact in post-earnings calls.