India’s mid-size information technology (IT) outsourcers are quantifying new metrics to evaluate their short-term growth in a bid to counter macroeconomic and generative AI threats.

While companies focus on better project execution when uncertain macroeconomic conditions force clients to cut down tech spending, companies like Coforge Ltd and Persistent Systems Ltd are sharing other benchmarks to provide more clarity on their progress on revenue in these gloomy times.

Coforge keeps a weekly count of the number of large deal proposals submitted.

“When it comes to sales execution, we do not only use the standard measures of TCV, ACV (total and annual contract value) signed or year-on-year growth delivered to measure execution effectiveness of our sales teams," said Sudhir Singh, chief executive of Coforge, during the company’s post-earnings call with analysts on 24 July. “Those measures are important, but we have learned over time that for us Coforge, the single most important measure for turning in year after year sustained performance is every week's count of proactive large-deal proposals submitted."

He added that this approach to measuring and powering sales execution is “atypical", but “highly effective".

Noida-based Coforge reported $442 million in revenue during the April-June period, up 9.6% sequentially. Much of its business came from the 13-year, $1.56 billion deal it bagged from Sabre, a Texas-based travel tech company.

With this, it replaced Mphasis Ltd as the country’s seventh-largest IT services company. Mphasis ended last quarter with $437 million, up 1.6% sequentially.

Coforge is also working on a big bet, which can include a geographic expansion, a new business unit, or a new partnership.

“And we also differ in our execution in that we have never, ever given up on even one of the big bets that we have undertaken. If a big bet is not turning out as planned, the team working on it is reassigned, but the big bet is not given up on; it is always delivered on," said Singh.

While Coforge is employing muscle on the sales front, a smaller peer is gauging executable order book as a metric apart from yearly and total contract values of deals.

“When we look at it, revenue conversion is ACV (annual contract value) conversion and TCV (total contract value) conversion. What you don't see and what we measure ourselves is the executable order book," said Sandeep Kalra, executive director and CEO of Persistent Systems, during the company’s post-earnings analyst interaction on 23 July.

Stability at top

Pune-based Persistent Systems ended last quarter with $389.7 million in revenue, up 3.9% sequentially. Almost three-fourths of its incremental revenue came from banks and financial institutions, which is its largest cash cow.

June quarter growth at Coforge and Persistent was the second and third-fastest among the country’s mid-cap IT companies earning between $1 billion and $5 billion in revenue. The only one ahead was India’s eleventh-largest IT firm Sonata Software Ltd, which grew 14.66% to end with $346.5 million.

Coforge and Persistent Systems ended with a market cap of ₹57,156.83 crore and ₹83,606.75 crore at the end of market hours on Wednesday, respectively.

Another commonality between the two companies is the stability at the top. Singh, a former Infosys executive, has been CEO of Coforge since May 2017, while Kalra has been CEO of Persistent since October 2020. While Singh is based in New Jersey, Kalra works from Pennsylvania.

“An executable order book gives more clarity on the revenue that will come in the next 6-12 months," said Amit Chandra, vice-president for HDFC Securities.

He added that traditional metrics like total and annual contract values do not convey much when macroeconomic developments compel clients not to pay their tech service providers on time.

“IT services companies want as much clarity as possible on revenue for the coming year. Currently, if clients see value, they increase the scope of work, and if they don’t, they decrease the scope of work for an IT outsourcer, which is why metrics like TCV and ACV might not suggest much," said Chandra.

A second analyst said AI was forcing mid-caps to adopt new metrics as differentiators.

“Mid-caps are leaning into AI to productize their offerings, accelerate execution, and differentiate faster and that’s why they need new metrics," said Phil Fersht, CEO of HFS Research. “AI makes traditional measures like TCV look stale. A $100M TCV deal spread over five years is far less relevant than a pipeline of AI-driven wins that can be executed in months, generate new recurring SaaS revenue streams, or open up entirely new client geographies," said Fersht

Fersht’s commentary comes as IT outsourcers are mining deals and bundling services as software rather than waiting for clients to float tenders.

In this backdrop, the country’s mid-cap IT outsourcers have had the upper hand as they continue to outperform their larger peers, including Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Wipro Ltd, and Tech Mahindra Ltd, for the second consecutive year, on the back of leaner teams and quicker AI adoption.

“As smaller firms with less to lose, they are hoping to separate themselves from their larger competitors and take share away from them," said Peter Bendor-Samuel, founder of Everest Research. “These efforts take different forms by company, with increased adoption of AI, new innovative business models, and increased focus on execution."

AI reshaping deals

Two other IT mid-caps, Mphasis Ltd and LTIMindtree Ltd, are also doubling down on execution.

“I somehow feel that the approach we have taken is a very deep, sharp focus on execution in our focus accounts. That is the pitch that is available for us to play the game," said Venu Lambu, MD and CEO of LTIMindtree, during the company’s post-earnings call with analysts on 17 July.

For now, HDFC’s Chandra said that IT outsourcers will continue to devise new metrics internally as the nature of IT services business changes.

Mint had reported on 21 July that global companies are reshaping their deals with homegrown tech service providers as AI is pushing them to move away from traditional fixed-price contracts to more output-based models, where the focus shifts from human labour towards faster project completion.