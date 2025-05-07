Mid-cap outperform larger peers yet again, threaten to eat their lunch
Jas Bardia 6 min read 07 May 2025, 05:36 AM IST
SummaryWhile Coforge, Persistent and Hexaware grew 31.5%, 18.8% and 13.7%, respectively, TCS, Infosys and HCLTech grew 3.78%, 3.85% and 4.3%. Wipro's revenue fell 2.72%. Historically, these companies would bid for different projects, but not any longer.
Smaller information technology (IT) services companies earning $1-5 billion in revenue outgrew the Big Four by more than three times in FY25, a performance they may repeat in the year ahead, multiple analysts tracking the sector said. Better execution skills and skilful navigation of the GenAI disruption have helped the mid-cap IT companies eat into the business of their larger rivals.
