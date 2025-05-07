‘Feet dragging’

“We have not seen any cancellations, we are seeing a certain amount of feet dragging in terms of deal closures. I do believe personally that in our industry, we will need more pipeline to be able to do the bookings whether it is Persistent or somebody else. And so we are at it, and we may do investments in sales and marketing and in our go-to-market accordingly," said Sandeep Kalra, chief executive of Persistent Systems, as part of the company’s post-earnings analyst call on 24 April.