Mid-market global capability centres tend to grow faster than larger peers, without burden of legacy issues: Nasscom
SummaryNasscom reports that India's mid-market global capability centres (GCCs) benefit from quicker decision-making and focused roles, positioning them as innovative extensions of enterprises.
Technology centres of midsize global companies – with revenue up to $1 billion – tend to scale up faster than their larger peers because they are leaner, more agile and innovation-focussed, according to the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom).