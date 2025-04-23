“With leaner teams and tighter budgets, these centres operate with a sense of purpose and urgency that’s often lost in scale," said Ramaswamy Narayanan, chief executive officer of Bridgepath Solutions, a Bengaluru-based consulting firm that helps set up GCCs. “They don’t have the luxury of inefficiency, which means execution is sharper, alignment is tighter, and impact is faster. Most often, they build focused capabilities that are aligned to their business growth as opposed to mere run-and-operate type of work."