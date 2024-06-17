Midsize companies are big business for Wall Street’s megabanks

JPMorgan’s Mid-Cap Investment Banking unit, which was started in 2012, has nearly 115 bankers and is expected to reach 150 within the next year. They are stationed in cities including Nashville, Phoenix and Dallas, and are exclusively focused on doing deals for middle-market companies. The bankers are homegrown in their respective regions, many of them poached from smaller investment banks such as William Blair, Harris Williams and Robert W. Baird.