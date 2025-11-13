Hirings at LTI, Coforge, other mid-tier tech cos to outpace the Big Five this fiscal
Jas Bardia 5 min read 13 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Mid-sized tech services companies in India are expected to continue hiring, driven by agile operations and shorter projects. In FY26, these firms might hire about 16,000 employees, outpacing the Big Five. Where are the opporunities opening up for freshers and experienced hands?
India's mid-sized tech services companies, which have grown business at a steady trot quarter after quarter while their bigger peers get buffeted by AI headwinds, are expected to hire more and also end with more people on rolls this fiscal, continuing a two-year trend into its third.
