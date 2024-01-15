Mid-sized cos bullish on profitability, economic conditions: J.P. Morgan survey
More than nine in 10 leaders expect their profits and revenues to increase in 2024 and a majority of Indian leaders, 69%, were also optimistic about the global economy.
Mid-sized companies, or those with annual revenues in the range of ₹100-8,000 crore, have exuded optimism in the domestic business environment, expecting a jump in profits and planning to add employees in 2024, as per J.P. Morgan’s India Business Leaders Outlook survey.