The diary of a school dropout: How a nightly ritual built a ₹2,350 crore empire

In 2005, Kumar borrowed ₹50 lakh from the banks and set up a manufacturing facility on a one acre plot at Chithode near Erode. Even as the business grew by 30-40% every year, his struggle for consistent quality continued. By 2009, Milky Mist’s revenue grew to ₹13 crore. Soon, other challenges emerged. Very few households in South India consumed paneer, and Kumar realized that high growth rates cannot be sustained unless they start consuming it. He began promoting the product through television advertisements. But, there was yet another challenge. Paneer, being a cold-chain product, needed retailers to refrigerate the product. Not many retailers wanted to invest. And it did make sense for Milky Mist to supply coolers for just one product. The company needed to increase its product offerings.