Perundurai (Erode)/Chennai: Sathish Kumar T., chairman and managing director of Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd, is a habitual learner. He keeps a diary, jotting down anything of interest during the day—data, best practice, a new development or even a new word. He then spends two hours or more each night reflecting, diving deeper into what he had noted.
The diary of a school dropout: How a nightly ritual built a ₹2,350 crore empire
SummaryEighth-grade dropout Sathish Kumar didn’t need consultants—he had a diary. By milking every nightly lesson into a ₹2,350 crore empire, Milky Mist is now charging into Amul’s turf. Can this self-taught visionary’s billion-rupee playbook conquer the national dairy stage?
Perundurai (Erode)/Chennai: Sathish Kumar T., chairman and managing director of Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd, is a habitual learner. He keeps a diary, jotting down anything of interest during the day—data, best practice, a new development or even a new word. He then spends two hours or more each night reflecting, diving deeper into what he had noted.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More