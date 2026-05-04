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Milky Mist raises ₹482 crore in pre-IPO round led by Temasek arm

Priyamvada C
1 min read4 May 2026, 03:43 PM IST
The company filed its DRHP with Sebi in July last year to raise up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,035 crore through an IPO. The regulator's nod came through in October. (Pixabay)
The company filed its DRHP with Sebi in July last year to raise up to ₹2,035 crore through an IPO. The regulator's nod came through in October. (Pixabay)
Summary

The entire primary investment was led by Jongsong Investments, while promoters Sathishkumar T. and Anitha S. sold 89,43,903 equity shares at 139.76 a share, aggregating roughly 125 crore, as part of a secondary transaction.

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Mumbai: Milky Mist has raised about 482 crore in a pre-IPO round led by Singapore-based Temasek’s subsidiary Jongsong Investments Pte. Ltd, the dairy product maker said in a statement on Monday.

Mumbai: Milky Mist has raised about 482 crore in a pre-IPO round led by Singapore-based Temasek’s subsidiary Jongsong Investments Pte. Ltd, the dairy product maker said in a statement on Monday.

The fundraise comprises a primary capital infusion of about 357 crore and a secondary share sale of about 125 crore ahead of the company’s proposed initial public offering (IPO) later this year.

The fundraise comprises a primary capital infusion of about 357 crore and a secondary share sale of about 125 crore ahead of the company’s proposed initial public offering (IPO) later this year.

As part of the primary issuance, Milky Mist allotted 5,43,789 equity shares at 139.76 per share, aggregating about 7.6 crore. In addition, the company issued 25,00,000 compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) at the same price, raising approximately 349.4 crore, Milky Mist said.

The entire primary investment was led by Jongsong Investments, while promoters Sathishkumar T. and Anitha S. sold 89,43,903 equity shares at 139.76 a share, aggregating roughly 125 crore, as part of a secondary transaction.

Also Read | Premium switchgear maker Norisys taps A&M for potential stake sale

The development comes after the company filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in July last year to raise up to 2,035 crore through an IPO. The regulator's nod came through in October.

Of the 1,785 crore of fresh issue, the company said it will use about 750 crore to repay existing debt, while 414 crore will go towards expanding and upgrading the Perundurai manufacturing plant, including setting up facilities for whey protein concentrate, yoghurt, and cream cheese.

An additional 129 crore is earmarked for the purchase of visi coolers, ice cream freezers and chocolate coolers. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes. The IPO is being managed by JM Financial, Axis Capital, and IIFL Capital Services as the lead book-running managers.

Also Read | Acko lines up ICICI Sec, Kotak, Morgan Stanley for $2 billion IPO

Headquartered in Erode, Tamil Nadu, Milky Mist is a leading Indian dairy brand that specializes in premium value-added products such as paneer, cheese, yoghurt, ice cream, butter, ghee, and other packaged dairy items.

Distinct from conventional dairy firms, Milky Mist does not sell liquid milk, allowing for stronger margins and a business model more aligned with fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies. The company operates fully automated, technology-enabled manufacturing facilities and has a dedicated in-house logistics system, enabling end-to-end distribution.

Milky Mist sources milk directly from over 67,000 farmers, ensuring consistent quality and supply. For FY25, the company reported revenue from operations of 2,349 crore and an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) of 310 crore.

Also Read | How Navi is sharpening its IPO pitch ahead of a fresh FY27 filing
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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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HomeCompaniesMilky Mist raises ₹482 crore in pre-IPO round led by Temasek arm

Milky Mist raises ₹482 crore in pre-IPO round led by Temasek arm

Priyamvada C
1 min read4 May 2026, 03:43 PM IST
The company filed its DRHP with Sebi in July last year to raise up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,035 crore through an IPO. The regulator's nod came through in October. (Pixabay)
The company filed its DRHP with Sebi in July last year to raise up to ₹2,035 crore through an IPO. The regulator's nod came through in October. (Pixabay)
Summary

The entire primary investment was led by Jongsong Investments, while promoters Sathishkumar T. and Anitha S. sold 89,43,903 equity shares at 139.76 a share, aggregating roughly 125 crore, as part of a secondary transaction.

Gift this article

Mumbai: Milky Mist has raised about 482 crore in a pre-IPO round led by Singapore-based Temasek’s subsidiary Jongsong Investments Pte. Ltd, the dairy product maker said in a statement on Monday.

Mumbai: Milky Mist has raised about 482 crore in a pre-IPO round led by Singapore-based Temasek’s subsidiary Jongsong Investments Pte. Ltd, the dairy product maker said in a statement on Monday.

The fundraise comprises a primary capital infusion of about 357 crore and a secondary share sale of about 125 crore ahead of the company’s proposed initial public offering (IPO) later this year.

The fundraise comprises a primary capital infusion of about 357 crore and a secondary share sale of about 125 crore ahead of the company’s proposed initial public offering (IPO) later this year.

As part of the primary issuance, Milky Mist allotted 5,43,789 equity shares at 139.76 per share, aggregating about 7.6 crore. In addition, the company issued 25,00,000 compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) at the same price, raising approximately 349.4 crore, Milky Mist said.

The entire primary investment was led by Jongsong Investments, while promoters Sathishkumar T. and Anitha S. sold 89,43,903 equity shares at 139.76 a share, aggregating roughly 125 crore, as part of a secondary transaction.

Also Read | Premium switchgear maker Norisys taps A&M for potential stake sale

The development comes after the company filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in July last year to raise up to 2,035 crore through an IPO. The regulator's nod came through in October.

Of the 1,785 crore of fresh issue, the company said it will use about 750 crore to repay existing debt, while 414 crore will go towards expanding and upgrading the Perundurai manufacturing plant, including setting up facilities for whey protein concentrate, yoghurt, and cream cheese.

An additional 129 crore is earmarked for the purchase of visi coolers, ice cream freezers and chocolate coolers. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes. The IPO is being managed by JM Financial, Axis Capital, and IIFL Capital Services as the lead book-running managers.

Also Read | Acko lines up ICICI Sec, Kotak, Morgan Stanley for $2 billion IPO

Headquartered in Erode, Tamil Nadu, Milky Mist is a leading Indian dairy brand that specializes in premium value-added products such as paneer, cheese, yoghurt, ice cream, butter, ghee, and other packaged dairy items.

Distinct from conventional dairy firms, Milky Mist does not sell liquid milk, allowing for stronger margins and a business model more aligned with fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies. The company operates fully automated, technology-enabled manufacturing facilities and has a dedicated in-house logistics system, enabling end-to-end distribution.

Milky Mist sources milk directly from over 67,000 farmers, ensuring consistent quality and supply. For FY25, the company reported revenue from operations of 2,349 crore and an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) of 310 crore.

Also Read | How Navi is sharpening its IPO pitch ahead of a fresh FY27 filing
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesMilky Mist raises ₹482 crore in pre-IPO round led by Temasek arm
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