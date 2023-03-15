Mindspace announces REIT level green bond issuance in India2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 07:24 PM IST
- Through this issuance, Mindspace REIT raised ₹5.5 billion with a tenor of three years and thirty days at a fixed quarterly coupon of 8.02% per annum payable quarterly.
Mindspace Business Parks on 15 March announced that it has recently released its inaugural green financing framework under which Mindspace REIT, under which issuances of green debt securities in the form of bonds or debentures can be undertaken.
