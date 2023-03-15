Mindspace announces REIT level green bond issuance in India

“We are excited to complete the first Green Bond issuance by an Indian REIT and integrate green financing in our business and projects. With this issuance, our collective green financing availed has increased to over INR 12 billion. This issuance further reiterates our commitment to building responsible business by setting up newer sustainability benchmarks. Today, over 90% of our portfolio is Green Certified and we continue to develop sustainable spaces for the future. This green financing is just another step to achieve our vision - To be a sustainability leader in the real estate sector by creating long-term value for stakeholders through ESG focused business strategy," Mindspace Business Parks REIT's CEO Vinod Rohira said.