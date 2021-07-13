Mindtree sees broad-based growth, Q1 profit up 61% YoY

“We are pleased to report a strong start to FY22 with broad-based first-quarter growth across all service lines and industry segments," said Debashis Chatterjee, chief executive officer and managing director, Mindtree. “Our highest-ever orderbook of $504 million affirms that the focused execution of our strategy and our client-centricity in re-imagining business models for the digital era are helping us drive profitable and sustainable growth."

