Minimalist fails to attract investors after seeking fourfold jump in valuation
Summary
- While the company justified its valuation by being profitable every year since inception, investors were not willing to give in to the high ask under current market conditions, one person said.
Bengaluru: Minimalist, a skincare startup, failed to raise capital from investors including Verlinvest and Premji Invest after seeking a fourfold jump in valuation, three people familiar with the matter told Mint.
