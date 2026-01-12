Mint Explainer: Why e-commerce firms are trading commissions for market share
Summary
Mint unpacks why e-commerce firms are rolling out no-commission structures, what it means for the ecosystem, and how the battle for market share is likely to unfold.
BENGALURU : Bengaluru: India’s e-commerce market is witnessing an interesting strategy shift with large marketplaces actively prioritizing market share dominance over commissions from sellers.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story