Mint Explainer: Why ED’s summons to top lawyers in stock options case sparked a legal firestorm
Krishna Yadav 5 min read 24 Jun 2025, 05:28 PM IST
The summons by the Directorate of Enforcement to senior advocates Arvind Datar and Pratap Venugopal ignited a fierce debate about attorney-client privilege and investigative overreach. With the summons withdrawn, Mint delves into the implications for legal confidentiality in corporate cases.
The Directorate of Enforcement’s recent summons to senior advocate Arvind Datar and advocate Pratap Venugopal in connection with its investigation into stock options granted to former Religare Enterprises chairperson Rashmi Saluja sparked deep concerns within India’s legal community.
