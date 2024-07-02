Mint Explainer: Hindenburg's response to Sebi notice following report on Adani
Summary
- India's market regulator sent a 46-page show-cause notice dated 26 June to Hindenburg and Kingdon Capital Management alleging that Hindenburg had violated Indian regulations, including inadequate disclosures on how it traded and profited.
US short-seller Hindenburg Research said on Tuesday that it had received a notice—ostensibly from India’s stock market regulator—outlining suspected violations of Indian regulations. The notice, dated 26 June, 2024, was a follow-up to Hindenburg’s 25 January 2023 report, in which the short-seller had charged Indian billionaire Gautam Adani with “pulling the largest con in corporate history".