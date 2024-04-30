Companies
Mint Explainer: The Madras high court order that's put RBI in a spot
Summary
- The court has directed the banking regulator to reassess its decision to write down the shares and tier 2 bonds of Lakshmi Vilas Bank DBS Bank before their amalgamation in 2020
The Madras High Court last week directed the Reserve Bank of India to conduct a comprehensive valuation of the shares and assets of DBS Bank India Ltd and Lakshmi Vilas Bank before their amalgamation in November 2020.
