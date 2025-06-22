Mint Explainer: How Kalanithi Maran spent ₹37 crore to take control of Sun TV
A decades-old feud has resurfaced as Dayanidhi Maran challenges brother Kalanithi’s control of Sun TV, alleging undervalued share allotments. The dispute highlights governance risks in India’s family-run firms.
New Delhi: A long-simmering family feud at Sun TV Networks Ltd has burst into the open, with former Union minister Dayanidhi Maran mounting a legal challenge against his elder brother, chairman and managing director Kalanithi Maran, over how he acquired a 75% controlling stake in the ₹23,000-crore broadcast conglomerate.