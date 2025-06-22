New Delhi: A long-simmering family feud at Sun TV Networks Ltd has burst into the open, with former Union minister Dayanidhi Maran mounting a legal challenge against his elder brother, chairman and managing director Kalanithi Maran, over how he acquired a 75% controlling stake in the ₹23,000-crore broadcast conglomerate.

In a legal notice dated 10 June, Dayanidhi has questioned a series of transactions executed between 2003 and 2005 — years when Sun TV was still a privately held company — alleging that Kalanithi quietly consolidated ownership while the family was grappling with a personal crisis. At the time, their father, former Union minister Murasoli Maran, was critically ill and subsequently passed away in 2003.

The legal dispute throws fresh light on how Kalanithi Maran built his dominant position in Sun TV ahead of its 2006 public listing, through a combination of fresh allotments, selective share purchases and bonus issues—transactions that his brother now alleges were executed without proper approvals or fair valuations.

In a stock exchange filing dated 20 June, Sun TV, in response to the ongoing issue, said that this “dates back to 22 years when the Company was a closely held private limited Company."

“The statements allegedly made in the articles are incorrect, misleading, speculative, defamatory, and not supported by facts or law. We wish to inform you that all acts have been done by legal obligations and the same had been duly vetted by concerned intermediaries before the public issue of the Company," Sun TV told the exchanges.

Sun TV also said that the matter was a “family dispute" with “no bearing on the business of the Company or its day-to-day functioning.

Mint breaks down the key transactions outlined in Dayanidhi’s filing, which challenge Kalanithi’s ownership of Sun TV.

The disputed transactions

According to the legal notice and Sun TV’s own disclosures at the time of its IPO, Sun TV’s shareholding underwent a dramatic shift in September 2003.

The company, originally incorporated as Sumangali Publications Pvt. Ltd in 1985, was then owned entirely by two family members: Mallika Maran (mother of Kalanithi and Dayanidhi) and M.K. Dayalu (wife of former Tamil Nadu chief minister M. Karunanidhi, and aunt to the brothers), each holding 50% of the equity.

Neither Kalanithi nor Dayanidhi owned any shares at that point. However, as a director on the board, Kalanithi convened a board meeting on 15 September 2003 where he was allotted 1.2 million fresh equity shares at ₹10 per share, acquiring a 60% stake in Sun TV for ₹1.2 crore. According to Dayanidhi’s notice, this allotment was made without shareholder approval, independent valuation, or consent from other directors, even though Sun TV was already profitable and Dayanidhi claims the fair value of shares ranged between ₹2,500 and ₹3,000 per share.

The second phase of share consolidation occurred between October and December 2005, when Kalanithi acquired nearly all remaining shares from other family-linked entities and individuals:

On 28 October 2005, Kalanithi purchased 115,000 shares from M.K. Dayalu at ₹3,173.04 per share, paying ₹36.49 crore.

In November and December 2005, he acquired shares from Kungumam Publications Pvt. Ltd, Kal Investments Pvt. Ltd, Kungumam Nithiyagam Pvt. Ltd, and Mallika Maran, at ₹10 per share, spending an additional ₹69 lakh.

In total, Kalanithi spent roughly ₹37.18 crore to acquire 99.99% of the company’s 2 million shares.

A bonus issue on 23 December 2005 expanded Sun TV’s equity base sharply, issuing 30 new shares for every existing share and increasing the total number of shares from 2 million to 62 million. Post-bonus, Kalanithi held over 61.99 million shares, or nearly 100% ownership.

By the time Sun TV went public in April 2006, Kalanithi retained 89.99% ownership after the company issued 6.89 million new shares to the public.

In May 2013, to comply with Securities and Exchange Board of India’s minimum public shareholding rules in listed companies, Kalanithi Maran sold 7.88 million shares through an offer for sale. This reduced his promoter stake to exactly 75%, with the public holding rising to 25%. The ownership structure has remained unchanged since.

As of 31 March 2025, the shareholding remains unchanged, with Kalanithi owning 75% and public shareholders holding 25%.

Why now?

The timing of Dayanidhi’s challenge — over two decades after the key transactions — raises fresh questions.

“The company is saying it won’t have an impact on its business as it is a matter between the promoters," said Sriram Subramanian, founder of InGovern Research Services. “We are yet to see how it will affect the company. Usually, such fights between the promoters can destroy the wealth of the shareholders. But the good part is Sun TV has less public shareholding."

“There’s also the question of timing," he added. “Not sure why he’s doing this after 22 years. It could be some dispute elsewhere that’s being reflected here."

Family tensions between the brothers have reportedly simmered for years, with both largely avoiding public comment on their strained relationship. Dayanidhi, who is currently a Member of Parliament from Chennai Central, earlier served as India’s telecom minister between 2004 and 2007. Sun TV today operates 37 TV channels, 69 radio stations, three newspapers and owns the IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad, valued at approximately $2 billion.