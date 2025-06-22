Neither Kalanithi nor Dayanidhi owned any shares at that point. However, as a director on the board, Kalanithi convened a board meeting on 15 September 2003 where he was allotted 1.2 million fresh equity shares at ₹10 per share, acquiring a 60% stake in Sun TV for ₹1.2 crore. According to Dayanidhi’s notice, this allotment was made without shareholder approval, independent valuation, or consent from other directors, even though Sun TV was already profitable and Dayanidhi claims the fair value of shares ranged between ₹2,500 and ₹3,000 per share.