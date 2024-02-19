Mint Explainer: How mediation can speed up insolvency dispute resolution

Also, unlike other legislations such as the Companies Act, 2013 which were amended when the Mediation Act was brought, no such amendment was made to the IBC. Besides, the Companies Act does not confer any power on the NCLT to refer parties to mediation under the IBC. The committee also noted that there was no restriction on introducing mediation under the Code. But it felt that the ‘one-size-fits-all’ mediation process under the Mediation Act would not be suitable for insolvency mediation as the stated objectives of the Code would not be met by it.