Mint Explainer | How Reliance is taking on Bisleri, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo with Campa Sure
Summary
Reliance is waging a two-front battle in India’s bottled water market, using Independence for groceries and Campa Sure for beverages — a strategy aimed at price wars and deeper distribution.
A ₹5 bottle of water. That’s the strategic weapon Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, part of Mukesh Ambani's sprawling conglomerate, is deploying to ignite a new price war—not just in fizzy drinks, but across India’s ₹30,000-crore bottled water market.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story