What’s Reliance’s broader game plan?

Reliance is using Campa Sure to intensify a price war across both the cola and bottled water segments. By bundling water into the same product line as its fizzy drinks, Reliance is directly undercutting global beverage giants like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo — not just with cheaper colas, but now with aggressively priced water as well. This also puts Campa Sure in direct competition with leading players such as Bisleri, sold by Parle Products Ltd, run by Ramesh Chauhan.