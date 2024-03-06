Mint Explainer: Is the Tata Motors demerger a strategic gambit or a non-event?
SummaryWhile demergers have traditionally been viewed positively from the point of view of creating shareholder value, Tata Motors' decision to split its two core businesses has stirred diverse reactions
Tata Motors Ltd, India's largest commercial vehicle-maker and parent of the British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), on Monday unveiled its plan to demerge its commercial and passenger vehicle businesses, a decision aimed at unlocking shareholder value and enhancing market focus for the two businesses.