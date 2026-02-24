Mint Explainer: Is this the right time for Carlsberg to list in India?

Improving regulations offer a key opportunity. According to Giri, several states have begun consciously differentiating beer from spirits in their excise policies, recognizing its lower alcohol content. In practical terms, this has meant that some states have held back or rolled back tax increases on beer even as duties on spirits have risen. Meanwhile, several states have introduced low-alcohol beverage (LAB) licences, which allow outlets to sell only beer and wine at significantly lower licence costs. Maharashtra alone now has around 5,500 such beer-and-wine-only outlets, expanding retail access.