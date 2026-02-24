Carlsberg AG, the Danish brewer, recently said it plans to list its India business on the domestic bourses. The move comes at a time when India’s beer market is benefiting from favourable regulatory shifts, growing retail access, and a potential cyclical recovery after a weak season. Yet, the market remains structurally spirits-dominated, intensely competitive, and heavily dependent on state-level excise policies.
Mint Explainer: Is this the right time for Carlsberg to list in India?
SummaryChief executive Jacob Aarup-Andersen said in a February earnings call that the company is assessing an initial public offering in India. If it goes through, it will make Carlsberg only the second listed pure-play beer company in India after United Breweries Ltd.
