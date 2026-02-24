Mint Explainer: Is this the right time for Carlsberg to list in India?

Carlsberg AG, the Danish brewer, recently said it plans to list its India business on the domestic bourses. The move comes at a time when India’s beer market is benefiting from favourable regulatory shifts, growing retail access, and a potential cyclical recovery after a weak season. Yet, the market remains structurally spirits-dominated, intensely competitive, and heavily dependent on state-level excise policies.
What explains the timing of the IPO, and how big are the opportunity and the risk? Mint explains.
What did Carlsberg announce?
Chief executive Jacob Aarup-Andersen said in a February earnings call that the company is assessing an initial public offering (IPO) in India to “create shareholder value”. According to Bloomberg, the brewer may raise about $700 million and has appointed Kotak Mahindra Capital Co and the local units of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. as advisers.
If completed, the listing would make Carlsberg only the second listed pure-play beer company in India after United Breweries Ltd. United Breweries’ stock is trading at ₹1,609.30, slightly up (0.07%) so far this year, while the broader market is down around 3%. Overall sales volume declined 1.3% year-on-year in Q3 FY26, indicating softer demand during the quarter. However, the impact on revenue was offset by a favourable price mix, which helped drive a 4% increase in net sales to ₹2,071 crore.
Where does Carlsberg stand in India?
Carlsberg entered India through a joint venture in 2006 and began operations in 2007, opening its first brewery in Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh. Today it is India’s second-largest brewer with a market share around 22%, up from roughly 5% in 2011. Its portfolio spans strong beer (more than 5% alcohol by volume) and mild variants. Nearly 80% of India’s beer volume comes from strong beer, making this segment critical.
The company’s India portfolio is led by Tuborg in mainstream and premium strong beer, the Carlsberg brand in premium, and super-premium offerings such as 1664 Blanc and Carlsberg Elephant. Between 2017 and 2024, Carlsberg India delivered a 7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) by volume and a 9% revenue CAGR, with volumes rising 63%. Its premium market share improved from about 21% in 2019 to about 25% in the first half of 2025. Revenue was around ₹9,000 crore in FY25, according to Tracxn data.
How could an IPO benefit the company?
Carlsberg is already the second-largest brewer in India, but a listing could offer strategic advantages.It would provide access to domestic capital at a time when growth prospects appear favourable. Fresh funds could support capacity expansion, distribution in high-growth states, and investment in premium and zero-alcohol categories.
A listing could also strengthen credibility with local regulators and trade partners. Operating within a state-controlled excise framework, a public listing could boost the company's governance profile and transparency while securing its long-term market position. It would also allow the Danish parent to partially monetise its India business while retaining strategic control.
What are the opportunities for Carlsberg in India?
India’s beer market is larger than it is often assumed to be. According to Vinod Giri, director general of the Brewers Association of India (BAI), beer accounts for roughly one-third of India’s total alcoholic beverage volumes, broadly comparable to Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) at about 400 million cases annually. While spirits dominate when measured by pure alcohol consumption, beer’s sheer volume base provides a meaningful platform for growth.
Improving regulations offer a key opportunity. According to Giri, several states have begun consciously differentiating beer from spirits in their excise policies, recognizing its lower alcohol content. In practical terms, this has meant that some states have held back or rolled back tax increases on beer even as duties on spirits have risen. Meanwhile, several states have introduced low-alcohol beverage (LAB) licences, which allow outlets to sell only beer and wine at significantly lower licence costs. Maharashtra alone now has around 5,500 such beer-and-wine-only outlets, expanding retail access.
The impact of pricing and policy is already visible. In states such as Assam and Meghalaya, where tax increases were rolled back, volumes reportedly surged sharply, underscoring how sensitive beer demand is to regulatory changes.
There is also a cyclical recovery underway. After a rain-affected summer last year, Giri said if weather conditions remain supportive, the industry could deliver 8-10% growth in a strong year. He also said 2025 marked one of the most favourable regulatory periods for the beer industry in recent years.
Beyond policy support, longer-term structural shifts are also emerging. Craft and microbreweries, though small in overall volume terms, are fostering experimentation and attracting younger, urban consumers. Zero-alcohol beer is also gaining visibility in India, mirroring global trends.
For a multinational such as Carlsberg, these segments offer opportunities to make its portfolio more premium, tap evolving consumer preferences, and expand beyond traditional strong-beer formats.
What are the challenges?
India remains a fundamentally spirits-driven market. While beer and IMFL sell similar case volumes, nearly 80% of pure alcohol consumption comes from spirits once country liquor is included, according to Giri. This matters because state governments earn significantly higher excise revenue per case from spirits than from beer. That creates embedded policy risk. If beer growth begins to meaningfully outpace spirits, governments could recalibrate duties to protect revenues. Regulatory support, in other words, could shift.
Seasonality is another challenge. Beer sales are highly dependent on summer demand. A weak monsoon or excessive rain can materially impact annual growth, complicating inventory planning and capacity utilisation.
Competition is also intense. United Breweries Ltd alone controls roughly half the market. With the top three players accounting for more than 85% of volumes, scope for rapid market-share gains is limited. Craft breweries account for less than 1% of volumes and are unlikely to disrupt the competitive balance meaningfully in the near term.
Finally, India’s excise structure remains fragmented and complex. Policies, duties and pricing vary by state and are often revised annually, making forecasting and expansion planning challenging—particularly for a company considering public listing.
How big is India’s beer market?
India’s beer market is estimated at around 400 million cases annually (12 bottles per case), making it one of Asia’s larger markets by volume, according to JM Financial. Gross consumer market value is pegged at ₹4-4.5 trillion, though company realisations are much lower because of high state excise duties and pricing controls.
Despite its scale, the market remains underpenetrated. Per-capita beer consumption is just 2-3 litres a year. Beer accounts for only 8-10% of total alcohol consumption by volume, indicating long-term headroom.
The industry is concentrated. The top three players—United Breweries Ltd, Carlsberg and AB InBev—control about 85% of the market. The remaining is split among regional breweries and small, premium craft brands.