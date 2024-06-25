Mint Explainer: New telecom law gets partially notified. What next?
Summary
- More than half of the 62 sections of the Telecommunications Act 2023 will kick into effect from Wednesday, 26 June. What happens to the remaining segments of the Act?
More than half of the 62 sections of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, will kick into effect from Wednesday, 26 June. These non-controversial and non-contentious segments aim to establish a robust legal framework that supports infrastructure development, enhances national security, promotes innovation, and protects consumer interests, thus fostering a conducive environment for business and sectoral growth. What happens to the remaining segments of the Act? Mint explains: