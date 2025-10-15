Mint Explainer | Tata Motors demerger: How Tata Group created two global auto businesses
Ayaan Kartik 3 min read 15 Oct 2025, 12:47 pm IST
Summary
Tata Motors has split its passenger and commercial vehicle divisions into two independent global entities, aiming for strategic focus, international expansion and clearer investor opportunities.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : The demerger of Tata Motors’ passenger and commercial vehicle divisions has created two distinct global automotive entities, each with a clear focus and international footprint.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story