Mint Explainer: The collapse of the Sony-Zee merger and its wider implications
SummaryThe industry will now be watching the progress of merger talks between Disney Star and Reliance’s Viacom18. As for Zee, it might now need a cash-infusion to deal with its mounting debt and margin troubles
Japan’s Sony Corp. has sought $90 million in termination fees from Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd after snapping merger negotiations that would have created among India’s largest media networks. The unravelling of the deal will hurt both the companies, say experts, especially in the context of the ongoing talks for a merger of Disney Star with Reliance Industries-controlled Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd. Disney Star is already India’s leading network, with more than a 30% share of the market. Mint explains the wider implications of Sony’s decision to not go ahead with the merger after two years of negotiations.