Mint Explainer: The collapse of the Sony-Zee merger and its wider implications

Japan’s Sony Corp. has sought $90 million in termination fees from Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd after snapping merger negotiations that would have created among India’s largest media networks. The unravelling of the deal will hurt both the companies, say experts, especially in the context of the ongoing talks for a merger of Disney Star with Reliance Industries-controlled Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd. Disney Star is already India’s leading network, with more than a 30% share of the market. Mint explains the wider implications of Sony’s decision to not go ahead with the merger after two years of negotiations.